Dates for new music festival TRNSMT at Glasgow Green

Dates for a three-day festival to be held in Glasgow in place of T in the Park this year have been announced via an online marketing campaign.

Few details have been released about the TRNSMT Festival which will run from 7-9 July at Glasgow Green.

The festival's website provides the opportunity to sign up for future details on line-ups and ticket sales.

Scotland's largest music festival, T in the Park, had previously announced it was to take a break this year.

Organisers DF Concerts had said it needed to "take stock" and the two years since the festival moved to Strathallan from Balado had seen "challenges".

The BBC is to broadcast highlights of the TRNSMT Festival across the weekend.