Entertainer Michelle McManus 'assaulted with guitar case'

Entertainer Michelle McManus has said on social media that she was assaulted by a man wielding a guitar case.

The singer said her jaw was injured in the attack in the Shawlands area of Glasgow.

The man involved, she said, did not know her and had battered her across the face "for no reason" in the confrontation at about 02:00.

Michelle McManus established her career after winning the TV talent show Pop Idol in 2003.

Speaking of the assault, she said she was "still trying to process" what had happened and thanked those who sent messages of support.

Image copyright .

Image copyright .

Image copyright .

Ms McManus praised the police, who had been "fantastic".

She went on to name the man she said had attacked her, describing him as a musician who plays at a bar in the south side of Glasgow.

After winning Pop Idol, Michelle McManus has worked as a singer, television presenter, columnist, actress and radio DJ.

Her first album, The Meaning of Love, was released in February 2004 and reached number three on the UK albums chart.