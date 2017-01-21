Local banking 'alive' in Scotland after Airdrie collapse

Credit unions across Scotland say they are keeping local community banking alive, despite the collapse of the Airdrie Savings Bank.

Founded in 1835, the last survivor of Britain's independent savings banks will soon be closing its doors for the last time.

It said this week it was preparing for "a phased end" to business activities.

The news came even though the bank has always been embedded in life for many local people.

"When I started at school there was a saving scheme within the school, organised by the Airdrie Savings Bank," says Hamilton solicitor John Stirling.

He smiles as he remembers taking half a crown (two shillings and sixpence or 12.5p) a week into his primary school, back in the early 1950s.

"The teacher would collect the money, mark up a card, and the janitor took the money along to the local branch at lunchtime."

That wasn't the end of his family links to what many in the area always called "Knox's bank", in memory of a family firmly linked to the early history of the institution.

Mr Stirling explains: "When my first child was born the Airdrie Savings Bank had a scheme whereby, if you opened an account in the name of the child, they would contribute one pound instantly.

"And a pound was worth something in those days."

And he's been a business customer of the bank too. "It was regarded as being OUR bank", he says.

"We had a manager we could talk to in the branch. You could speak to him, or her. And it was a comfortable relationship."

So, if that's the case, why has the savings bank had to close?

Prof Charles Munn has written a history of the Airdrie Savings Bank. And a biography of the Rev Henry Duncan, the Dumfriesshire minister who's credited with founding the global savings bank movement in the 19th Century.

"Since the financial crisis there's been a lot of new regulations coming in. Indeed, a lot of new regulators," he says.

"To the extent that the rules and regulations have become far more stringent, far more expensive, to enforce. In a sense the Airdrie Savings Bank has been punished for the bad behaviour of the big boys."

And he cites one instance that sums that trend up for him: "In the early years of this century, regulators demanded information from Airdrie Savings Bank about its international exposure. And, of course, it didn't have any.

"That was just a measure of how little the regulators really understood about that kind of bank."

But he says there was another factor.

"Running a bank is expensive. You know, lots of charges to be paid. And Airdrie was no exception to that because as a member of the Link system, that allows you to get money out of other banks' ATMs.

"That's a very expensive thing to belong to. But you really have to belong to it."

So customers have become more demanding - no longer happy with a simple savings account. Now we want credit and debit cards, car loans, housing improvement loans and mortgages.

But there is another, sometimes over-looked, part of the financial sector which claims to be keeping the flame alive - credit unions.

Firmly rooted in their community - either geographically, or through shared interests or employment. Not flashy. Almost boring. But simple. No complicated derivatives, or financial instruments.

Image caption Frank McKillop says credit unions offer many of the advantages of a savings bank

The Association of British Credit Unions Limited in Scotland says the success of the sector here proves that local banking is "very much alive and well".

It says almost 100 credit unions are providing accounts and loans to more than 387,000 people, giving Scotland the fourth highest level of credit union membership in Europe.

Frank McKillop, the association's spokesman in Scotland, says: "Especially with the global financial crash there was a perception widely that banks had, perhaps, lost sight of the needs of customers and were being run in the interests of investors and shareholders.

"So I think there is a broad demand for more simple financial products. There is an attraction to a straightforward savings account where you know exactly what you're getting.

"And there's an appeal to straightforward loan products where you know exactly what the interest rate is, and no terms and conditions that are designed - or feel designed - to trip you up."

'Diverse financial sector'

But he accepts that credit unions may be subject to the same pressures that will ultimately drive the Airdrie Savings Bank out of the market.

So he says the association is working with credit unions across Scotland, and the rest of Great Britain, to develop infrastructure that the individual unions by themselves will never be big enough to offer.

And he argues that, although there must be regulation of the sector, that regulation should be "proportionate".

He explains: "It must be proportionate to the scale of an organisation; to the business model; to the risk that institution takes; and the risks that institution's failure would pose to the wider economy.

"And, in fairness to the Financial Conduct Authority, and the Bank of England, they have always engaged with us, because they see the benefits of a diverse financial sector, and the benefits of a thriving co-operative and credit union sector."