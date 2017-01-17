Puppy recovering after swallowing kitchen knife

Image copyright PA Image caption Macie, who is now almost 15 weeks old, is recovering at home

A puppy who swallowed an 8in (20cm) kitchen knife is recovering after undergoing life-saving surgery.

Twelve-week-old Staffordshire bull terrier Macie was rushed to the emergency vet after she began choking.

Her owner thought she had eaten a toy but X-rays revealed a knife, with the handle lodged in her intestines and the tip of the blade in her gullet.

The PSDA vet who has been caring for Macie since her operation said she was "extremely lucky to survive".

Media caption A puppy who swallowed an 8in kitchen knife is recovering after life-saving surgery.

Owner Irene Paisley, 46, from Glasgow, had lost her previous Staffie to cancer just two months earlier and feared the worst for puppy Macie.

She said: "Macie was making a squeaking sound - I thought she'd swallowed part of a toy. Then she was sick, but there was no sign of a toy, and she started choking.

"I was terrified. Poor Macie was still choking and, by the time we arrived at the vet's, there was blood coming out of her nose. The loss of our previous dog was still very raw and the thought of losing Macie was devastating."

Image copyright PA Image caption X-ray images showed the knife inside Macie's intestines and gullet

The puppy underwent immediate emergency surgery at an out-of-hours vet service in Glasgow to remove the knife while Ms Paisley, her partner and four children waited at home for news.

PDSA vet Emily Ronald, said: "I've never seen an X-ray like Macie's. She was extremely lucky to survive. Her saving grace was that she swallowed the handle-end first - the blade-end would undoubtedly have pierced her organs, likely causing fatal injuries.

"The morning after surgery, she was bouncing all over the place as if nothing had happened. Macie has been back for frequent check-ups over the past two weeks and we're pleased she's recovering and healing well."

'I couldn't believe it'

Ms Paisley added: "I couldn't believe it when they said Macie had swallowed a knife. I have no idea where she got hold of it - she could have pinched it out of the dishwasher, but no-one saw what happened. None of us could sleep that night as we knew Macie might not survive."

She added: "Although she's only young, Macie is already a big part of the family. She brings us so much joy and happiness, and means the world to the children. Without PDSA, she wouldn't have received her life-saving treatment and wouldn't be here today."

PDSA provides free veterinary care to sick and injured pets of people in need and promotes responsible pet ownership.

Over the years, the charity's vets have removed items including tent pegs, golf balls, radio aerials and rubber ducks during surgery on pets.