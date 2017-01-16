Gunman near Glasgow school was pushing child's buggy

Media caption Mother 'heard a shot' as she dropped her son at nursery

A gunman who shot another man outside a Glasgow primary school was pushing a child's buggy when he approached his victim.

The man he shot, 35-year-old Ross Monaghan, was discharged from hospital after treatment for a shoulder wound.

Mr Monaghan was cleared of a gangland murder in 2012.

He had dropped his child off at St George's Primary, Penilee, shortly before the shooting happened in Muirdykes Road at about 09:05.

Five years ago., Mr Monaghan was cleared of killing Kevin "Gerbil" Carroll after a judge ruled there was insufficient evidence to convict him.

A police spokesman said the man appeared to have been targeted and they were not ruling out a gangland-related attack.

He said there would be extra police presence in the area over next few days to provide reassurance to the public.

Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Ross Monaghan, who was injured in the shooting, was acquitted of the murder of Kevin "Gerbil" Carroll

The man suspected of shooting Mr Monaghan has been described as wearing a blue padded jacket, blue jeans, a dark woollen bobble hat and a woollen scarf covering his face.

Their was no child in the buggy he was pushing.

Police officers confirmed they were treating the attack as attempted murder.

Det Ch Insp John Kennedy said: "This was a particularly distressing incident for the local community, given it took place close to a primary school.

"Although our investigation is at an early stage, we are carrying out a number of inquiries to establish the exact circumstances of the incident but I do believe that this was a targeted attack focused on one intended victim.

"Whilst forensic and ballistic examinations continue to take place at the scene, detectives are carrying out door to door inquiries in the area and reviewing CCTV. This is a highly-populated, residential area and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen the man with the buggy before or after the incident to come forward with any information."

Image caption Forensic specialists could be seen gathering evidence at the scene of the shooting

Additional uniformed officers have been sent to the area following the shooting.

Ch Insp Simon Jeacocke said: "People in the community are shocked and alarmed at this morning's incident and I have high-visibility officers patrolling the area to provide reassurance.

"We are also working closely with our colleagues in Education Services at Glasgow City Council to ensure that pupils, staff and parents are provided with support and information and we have specialist resources such as the mounted branch providing visible, additional support."

A passer-by told BBC Scotland that she heard a bang as she dropped her son off at nursery.

"I heard a big bang and I thought it was like an air rifle going off," she said.

"The kids were asking what had happened."

She added: "All the birds came flying up."

Image caption Police officers remained in the area to provide reassurance to the public

Glasgow City Council had said it was aware of an incident outside St George's Primary School.

A spokeswoman said all staff and pupils were safe and the school remained open.

St George's Primary School tweeted: "All pupils and staff are safe at St George's primary. Police dealing with an incident which happened outside school grounds."

Gangland figure Kevin "Gerbil" Carroll, 29, was shot dead in the Asda car park in Robroyston, Glasgow, on 13 January 2010.

Mr Monaghan was tried for the killing, but was acquitted after it emerged there was no evidence which placed him at the Asda store at the time of the shooting.

He was also cleared of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by disposing of the two guns used in the shooting and torching the getaway car.

William Paterson was convicted of Mr Carroll's murder following a two-week trial in May 2015. He was told he must serve a minimum of 22 years in jail.