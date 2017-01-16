Trial over acid attack on Sun journalist halted

The trial of two men accused of throwing acid in the face of a journalist has been halted.

William Burns, 56, and Alexander Porter, 48, deny assaulting Scottish Sun investigations editor Russell Findlay at his home in Glasgow.

They also deny attempting to murder Ross Sherlock by shooting at him near St Helen's Primary in Bishopbriggs.

The trial was deserted temporarily because of "insurmountable difficulties."

Judge Sean Murphy QC told the jury at the High Court in Glasgow: "The difficulties have not been resolved and I have been asked to put off the trial until they are resolved.

"This type of difficulty does arise and we can't proceed at present."

Mr Burns and Mr Porter were alleged to have assaulted Mr Findlay to the danger of his life by throwing sulphuric acid on him in an incident in December 2015.

They also faced charges of shooting and attempting to murder Mr Sherlock on 24 September 2015.

A new trial has been set for June.