Police investigate shooting near Glasgow primary school

Image caption Police officers remained in the area to provide reassurance to the public

Police have confirmed there has been a shooting near St George's Primary School in Penilee, Glasgow.

There were reports on social media of a large police presence, a police helicopter and a shooting close to the school on Muirdykes Rd.

Police Scotland said they received a report at about 09:05 of a firearm being discharged in the Penilee area.

A spokesman said: "Police officers are at the school and there is no threat to children or staff at the school."

Image copyright Police Scotland

He said extensive inquiries were ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.

"Police patrols are in the area to provide public reassurance," he said.

Police in Glasgow posted on social media: "We are aware of a firearms incident in Penilee this morning.

"We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to any other person."

Glasgow City Council said it was aware of an incident outside St George's Primary School.

A spokeswoman said all staff and pupils were safe and the school remained open.

St George's Primary School tweeted: "All pupils and staff are safe at St George's primary. Police dealing with an incident which happened outside school grounds."