A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man at a block of flats in Cambuslang.

The body of Jeremy Paradine, 45, was found at a house in Kyle Court at about 02:00 on Saturday.

The man was also arrested in connection with an alleged assault on a 49-year-old man.

Police Scotland said relatives had been informed and a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.