Woman airlifted to hospital after fire in Ayr

A woman has been airlifted to hospital following a fire at a house in South Ayrshire.

The 23-year-old was taken by helicopter to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where her condition is not known.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at a property in Lochlea Drive, Ayr, just after 16:00.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene but the flames were extinguished before the crews arrived. Police are investigating the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Emergency services attended and the woman was taken by heli-med to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

"Her current condition is unknown. Nobody else was injured and inquiries are at early stage to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."