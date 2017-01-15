Woman threatened during Ardrossan post office raid

Image copyright Google

A robber who threatened a post office worker during a raid in North Ayrshire made off with at least £10,000 in cash.

Police said a man entered the Glasgow Street post office in Ardrossan at about 19:00 on Saturday.

He threatened a 44-year-old female member of staff and demanded money.

The woman was slightly injured but did not require hospital treatment. Police Scotland is appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

The man is described as around 5ft 8in tall, and wearing a black jacket with the hood up and black workman style boots. He was also carrying a black holdall.

Det Sgt John Deans from Saltcoats CID said: "This was a terrifying experience for the woman working in the post office and enquiries are ongoing to trace the person responsible.

"Glasgow Street would have been busy around the time of the incident and I would like to speak to anyone who saw a man matching the above description or anything else suspicious."