Drink and drugs link to mystery illness at Alexandria unit

Image copyright Google Image caption Four ambulances and a paramedic unit were called to an address in Heather Avenue

Five people who became unwell at a supported accommodation unit in West Dunbartonshire had mixed alcohol and drugs, police have said.

Four ambulances and a paramedic unit were called to an address in Heather Avenue, Alexandria, on Saturday.

Three men and two women, aged between 28 and 40 were found to be unwell and were taken to hospital.

All five were said to be in a stable condition. A police investigation into the circumstances is continuing.

Two men, aged 28 and 36, and a 40-year-old woman were taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

A 31-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were also taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

Det Insp Andy Doherty from Clydebank CID said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and how these people came to be unwell.

"However, at this time we believe all five had taken prescription medication mixed with a quantity of alcohol and other drugs.

"I would like to reassure the local community that there was no violence involved in this incident.

"Anyone with information regarding the illegal distribution of prescribed medication in the West Dunbartonshire area is asked to contact Clydebank CID via 101."