Five in hospital after becoming unwell at Alexandria sheltered housing unit

Image copyright Google Image caption Four ambulances and a paramedic unit were called to an address in Heather Avenue

Five people have been taken to hospital after becoming unwell at a sheltered housing unit in West Dunbartonshire.

Emergency services were called to an address in Heather Avenue, Alexandria, at about 14:25 on Saturday.

The Scottish ambulance service said four ambulances, a paramedic unit and a special operations response team attended.

Police Scotland said the circumstances were being investigated.

It is understood that no violence was involved in the incident.

Five people were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley. Their condition was not immediately known.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are at an early stage to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident."