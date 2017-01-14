Death of 45-year-old man in Cambuslang is 'suspicious'
Police are treating the death of a man in Cambuslang as suspicious.
The body of the 45-year-old was found inside a house in Kyle Court at about 02:00.
A police spokeswoman said: "A post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death, however, police are treating the death as suspicious meantime.
"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."