Riot police called to flat after man barricades himself inside

Riot police and dogs have been called to a flat in Glasgow after a man barricaded himself inside.

Emergency services were called to the property in Ibrox Street in the Cessnock area at about 18:10.

More than 10 police cars, five ambulances, riot police, dogs, and fire engines are at the scene.

There are no indications of other people present in the property and Police Scotland said there were no armed officers at the scene.