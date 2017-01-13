New Year fire: Police follow 'definite line of inquiry'

Image caption Cameron Logan died and Rebecca Williams was seriously injured in the fire on New Year's Day

Detectives investigating the New Year's Day fire in which a man died and his girlfriend was seriously injured are following a "definite line of inquiry".

They are treating the death of Cameron Logan, 23, as murder.

His girlfriend, Rebecca Williams, was initially in a critical condition after the blaze at Mr Logan's family home in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire.

The latest development emerged after it was confirmed that Ms Williams, 24, had spoken to police from her hospital bed.

The fire was deliberately started at the house in Achray Place in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Ms Williams, a journalist with Global Radio, was rescued from the building but she was left fighting for her life.

She is being treated at a hospital in Glasgow, where her condition is said to be improving.

Mr Logan's parents were treated for the effects of breathing in smoke after the fire.

Police have made several appeals to trace potential witnesses to the crime, which they are treating as a murder and three attempted murders.