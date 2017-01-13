Police probe abuse aimed at cathedral where Koran read

Image copyright Thomas Nugent Image caption Local Muslims were invited to join a service at the cathedral

Police are investigating online abuse aimed at a Glasgow cathedral after it emerged that a passage from the Koran had been read during a recent service.

In a statement, St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral said it had received a number of "offensive messages on Facebook and other platforms".

It added that they had been reported to Police Scotland and they were grateful for the support of the force.

Police Scotland confirmed that officers were investigating the messages.

A spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland will not tolerate any form of hate and encourages all communities to take action to ensure no-one feels threatened or marginalised."

Earlier this week, the senior clergyman at the cathedral defended the use of the Koran during the service which took place over Christmas.

The cathedral had been criticised because the verses that were read contradict Christian teaching about Jesus.

The Very Rev Kelvin Holdsworth said the reading was part of efforts to build relationships between Christians and Muslims in Glasgow.

He said: "Such readings have happened a number of times in the past in this and in other churches and have led to deepening friendships locally, to greater awareness of the things we hold in common and to dialogue about the ways in which we differ."