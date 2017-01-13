Delays warning over Raith roundabout resurfacing work

Image copyright Transport Scotland

Drivers are being warned to expect delays over the weekend as resurfacing work takes place at the M74 Raith roundabout.

Work will be carried out from 20:00 on Friday on all approach roads to the junction in Hamilton.

A contraflow will restrict traffic to one lane in each direction until 06:00 on Monday.

The work is part of a £500m project to improve central Scotland's motorway network.

As a result, there will be no access to the roundabout from the M74 southbound, junction 5 off-slip.

Access to Hamilton, Bothwell and the M74 north and southbound will be restricted with signed diversions in place.

The A725 northbound Orbiston junction off-slip will also be closed with a diversion route via Bellziehill junction.

Access to and exit from Strathclyde Park onto Raith roundabout will be maintained.

Image copyright Transport Scotland Image caption Diagram showing how the junction will look when all the improvement work is completed

Graeme Reid, project manager for the M8 M73 M74 Motorway Improvements Project, said: "These works have been scheduled to take place over the weekend to avoid disruption to commuters during the morning and evening peaks.

"Whilst we're doing everything we can to minimise the disruption, delays will be inevitable, and we're asking motorists to check the Transport Scotland and Traffic Scotland websites for updates, to plan their journeys in advance and to look at taking an alternative route if possible."

When complete, it is hoped the M8 M73 M74 Motorway Improvements Project will significantly reduce congestion across the central Scotland motorway network, shaving approximately 15 minutes off the daily commute through Raith Junction.