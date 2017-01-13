Scottish SPCA investigates two attempted poisonings

Image copyright SSPCA Image caption A large number of blue pellets - possibly slug pellets - were found at a park in Rutherglen

An animal charity is investigating reports of two separate attempted poisonings in the west of Scotland.

A large amount of a substance which looked like slug pellets or rodenticide was found at the entrance to Overtoun Park in Rutherglen on 6 January.

The Scottish SPCA believes it was intentionally put there to harm an animal.

On the same day a white powder-like substance was found in a garden in Stevenston, Ayrshire.

The owner of the property believes it was put there to target dogs living there.

'Incredibly difficult'

An undercover inspector with the charity's special investigations unit said: "Dogs are usually very curious and will try to eat the poison.

"I recently dealt with a report of a Jack Russell who congested a large amount of slug pellets and was extremely ill. There is a concern poison is being laid on purpose.

"The poisoning of domestic animals is a huge issue and we deal with a large number of complaints regarding poisonings and they are incredibly difficult to solve due to the nature of the crime."

Anyone with information should contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.