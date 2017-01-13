Teen 'seriously assaulted' in Glasgow city centre

A 17-year-old man has suffered serious injuries in a an early-morning incident in the centre of Glasgow.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary but released after treatment.

Gordon Street, at the main entrance to Glasgow Central Station, was closed after the incident at about 03:45.

Police said a 32-year-old man will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in relation to an alleged assault.

The road re-opened to vehicles at about 08:40.