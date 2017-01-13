Loneliness to be tackled in new project in Glasgow

Image copyright Thinkstock

A new project to tackle loneliness among older people is to get under way in Glasgow.

It is one of four areas across the UK which has been chosen for the trial by the Campaign to End Loneliness.

The public is being encouraged to carry out 250,000 "acts of kindness" to help lonely people.

About one million older people in the UK suffer chronic loneliness, which can increase the risk of dementia, high blood pressure and depression.

The "acts of kindness" could range from regular phone calls to volunteer work in the community.

As well as Glasgow, the £4m project will operate in Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire, Cambridgeshire and a selected region in Northern Ireland.

'Big difference'

The campaign group hopes to work with businesses, local authorities, policymakers and member of the public to develop their own local solutions.

The project has been awarded £2.7m from the Big Lottery Fund.

Laura Alcock-Ferguson, director of the Campaign to End Loneliness, said: "Over the next four years we will be expanding our work to inspire thousands of people to take action in their neighbourhoods, workplaces, businesses and high streets.

"There are more than one million older people suffering chronic loneliness in the UK, but, by making it our business to help just one of those million, we can all make a big difference."

Big Lottery Fund chief executive Dawn Austwick said: "Loneliness is an issue that touches us all, so there's a real opportunity for this valuable project to bring communities together up and down the country to address it head on.

"Through putting the power in the hands of those most affected by isolation, we can develop local solutions that make a real difference to people's lives."