Pair admit dangerous dog offences after attacks

Image copyright Watchtower Media Image caption Sylvia Baillie with her brother Stevie Pursley after the attack which left her with severe facial injuries

A man and a woman have admitted dangerous dog offences after attacks on two women by the same dog left them scarred for life.

Sylvia Baillie, 60, was bitten on the cheek by the Japanese Akita in Paisley, in July 2016, after trying to kiss it.

Leeane McHugh, 35, admitted being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control when it attacked Ms Baillie.

Her boyfriend Patrick Maher, 46, pled guilty to the same charge in relation to an attack on his aunt Jane Darroch.

The 72-year-old was left with "severe injury and permanent disfigurement" to her arm.

Paisley Sheriff Court heard that neither McHugh or Maher had gone to the aid of Ms Baillie after the attack at their flat.

The pair had other dangerous dog charges dropped for agreeing to admit guilt in relation to the attacks on Ms Baillie and Ms Darroch.

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The couple are accused of being in charge of an out-of-control Japanese Akita, similar to this one

Procurator Fiscal Depute Alan Parfery told the court that on the day Ms Baillie was attacked, all parties had been at a funeral and had been drinking at Ms McHugh and Mr Maher's house

He said: "The 60-year-old [Sylvia Baillie] made to leave the property during the course of the evening and, in the course of waving and saying goodbye, made to wave goodbye to the dog.

"She went to give the dog a kiss and, at that time, the dog bit her on the face.

"The dog's jaw locked, for what's described as a few seconds, before her daughter grabbed the dog and pulled the dog away.

"Neither [Ms McHugh or Mr Maher] did anything during that period of time."

He said Ms Baillie needed so many stitches that doctors were unable to say how many had been applied.

On 30 June last year, Maher's aunt was bitten by the dog while it was tied up outside her home.

Her wrist bone was exposed and she had to have 12 stitches.

The dog, which has been in kennels since being seized by police, faces being euthanised.

Sheriff David Pender called for background reports on Ms Maher and MrMcHugh and deferred sentence until next month.