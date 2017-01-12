'Matching' DNA found at scene of Scottish Sun journalist acid attack

DNA matching two men accused of throwing acid at the face of a Scottish Sun journalist was found on items at the scene, a court has heard.

Forensic expert Susan Williamson was giving evidence at the trial of William Burns and Alexander Porter, who deny attacking Russell Findlay.

The High Court in Glasgow heard she examined a jacket, mail bag, a knife and a jar that had contained acid.

The jury was told DNA matching Mr Burns was found on the jacket and knife.

Prosecutor Richard Goddard asked Miss Williamson: "When you examined the jacket you obtained a DNA profile which matched William Burns," and she replied: "Yes."

Ms Williamson told the court that she also examined the handle of the knife found at the scene and said the major DNA contributor was Mr Porter.

The court was told the odds on the DNA belonging to anyone else not related to the men was a billion to one.

Defence counsel Susan Duff, representing Mr Porter, said: "There are a number of ways DNA could have got there," and Ms Williamson said: "Yes."

Crime gang author

As well as working for the Sun newspaper, Mr Findlay is the author of books about Glasgow crime gangs.

Mr Findlay has already given evidence alleging that a man claiming to be a postman came to his door at 08:30 on 23 December 2015.

The journalist said the man, whom he identified as Burns, threw liquid onto the right side of his face and right eye.

The jury has heard from an eye specialist that Mr Findlay's sight could have been saved by a neighbour dousing is face with water.

Mr Burns, 56, and Mr Porter, 48, also deny attempting to murder Ross Sherlock by shooting at him repeatedly near St Helen's Primary School in Bishopbriggs on 24 September 2015.

The trial before Judge Sean Murphy QC continues.