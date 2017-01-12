Church of Scotland ordains first Asian female minister

Image copyright John Young Image caption Aquila Singh is to begin her ministry at Fernhill and Cathkin Parish Church in Rutherglen

Church of Scotland's first Asian female minister has said she hoped to break down misconceptions about who could join the ministry.

Aquila Singh, who was brought up in the Christian faith from birth, is to be ordained and inducted into Fernhill and Cathkin Parish Church in Rutherglen.

Pakistan-born Ms Singh moved to Scotland when she was two.

The former teacher worked at Belmont House School in Newton Mearns near Glasgow before her ministry training.

She said she was "delighted" that she had been called to her first charge and excited at the prospect of leading the congregation and working with the local community.

"I don't feel like a trailblazer but I like to think that maybe I can break down some misconceptions about who can be a minister."

Ms Singh is following in her paternal grandfather's footsteps.

He was a minister for the American Mission Presbyterian Church in India and instrumental in building a place of worship in Moga in the Punjab region in 1934.

Ms Singh, who was raised in Glasgow, said: "When I was first discerning my call I would wonder why God called me, although I grew up in the church, because I was just an ordinary person.

"But someone told me that God takes you as you are and tweaks you and I definitely believe this is true."

Joint clerk of the Presbytery of Glasgow, Rev Dr Graham Blount, said it was always encouraging to see a new minister take up their first charge.

"Each one brings something unique to the life of the church," he said.

"Aquila is well known and liked in Glasgow Presbytery, and we are delighted to see her begin her ministry in Fernhill and Cathkin.

"It will be an exciting night for the congregation and for Aquila as they begin a new journey together."