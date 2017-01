Image copyright Google

A woman who died after being struck by a lorry at the Tesco filling station in Carluke, South Lanarkshire, has been named.

Helen Henderson, 68, had been walking on the forecourt when the incident happened at about 07:10 on Monday.

The area had been busy with commuters at the time and Police Scotland had earlier appealed for witnesses.

A report is to be submitted to the procurator fiscal.