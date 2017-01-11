Man critical after car deliberately driven at him in Glasgow

Media caption Police have closed Jamaica Street in Glasgow city centre

A 32-year-old man is in a life threatening condition in hospital after a car was deliberately driven at him in Glasgow city centre.

Police said the incident happened at about 00:45 in the city's Jamaica Street and involved a Volkswagen car.

The man was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he remains.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident, which has resulted in the closure of Jamaica Street.

They are warning commuters that the road will be closed for some time and to expect disruption.

The road has closed from Argyle Street, with nearby Howard Street also affected.

A police spokeswoman said: "At around 00:45 on Wednesday 11 January a 32-year-old man was seriously injured after a Volkswagen car was deliberately driven at him in Jamaica Street.

"He was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he remains for treatment.

"Hospital staff describe his condition as life threatening. Jamaica Street is closed while officers carry out inquiries."