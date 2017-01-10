Skeleton mask robber jailed for Uddingston bank raid

Image copyright Google Image caption Wright brandished a large blade as he robbed the bank in Uddingston

A man who wore a full face skeleton mask while carrying out an armed robbery at a bank has been jailed.

Stephen Wright, 35, stole £2370 from a branch of the Royal Bank of Scotland in Uddingston in Lanarkshire on 5 August last year.

But the High Court in Edinburgh was told Wright threw the cash away after an anti-robbery dye pack was triggered.

Wright, who had admitted carrying out the robbery, was jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Police received intelligence that Wright was responsible for the raid and he was detained a week later.

Although he wore the mask during the crime, it did not cover a distinctive scar on the back of his head and this helped detectives confirm his identity.

After the dye exploded over Wright's haul, he threw the money from a moving vehicle as he drove off from the bank.

Large blade

All but £30 of it was recovered.

Judge Lord Boyd of Duncansby told Wright: "You ran into the bank brandishing a knife with a very large blade.

"You were screaming and shouting in a relentless and aggressive manner.

"This was no doubt designed to place the customers and employees of the bank in a state of terror so that they would comply with your demands."

The judge said Wright, of Wellhouse Crescent in Glasgow, would have been jailed for six years had he not admitted his crime.

Defence counsel Euan Dow told the court Wright had accumulated a large drug debt and was trying to pay the money back.