University of Glasgow expansion plan wins backing

The University of Glasgow has welcomed a decision by councillors to back a key part of its plans for a £1bn expansion.

Its proposal involves creating a "learning hub" on the 14-acre site of the former Western Infirmary.

The development was backed at a pre-determination hearing of the Glasgow City Council planning committee.

The university's masterplan, which includes a research and innovation hub, will now go to a full council meeting on 16 February.

The site is also to be used for new social sciences, health and engineering buildings.

An estimated 2,500 jobs will be created during the construction period.

An initial £450m is expected to be spent over five years at the hospital site, as part of a £1bn investment in facilities by the university.

The extension to the university's Gilmorehill campus will see a central square linking to Byres Road, and commercial opportunities in the form of restaurants, bars and a hotel.

A spokeswoman for the university said: "We are delighted to have received support for our plans at today's meeting. This is an interim but important stage of the planning process.

"The campus masterplan is due to go before a full council meeting... which we hope will give planning approval for this exciting and ambitious development which will transform the University's teaching and research provision as well as enhancing the amenities of the city's West End."