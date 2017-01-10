Acid find after 'attack' on Scottish Sun journalist

A court has heard traces of sulphuric acid were found at the scene of an alleged attack on a journalist.

Det Sgt Craig Warren told a jury at the High Court in Glasgow he was sent to the Glasgow home of Scottish Sun journalist Russell Findlay.

He saw a jar on the floor of the hallway and splash marks on a dado rail and wall mirror.

William Burns, 56, and Alexander Porter, 48, deny throwing acid in the face of Mr Findlay on 23 December 2015.

They also deny a charge of attempted murder in connection with the shooting of a man near an East Dunbartonshire primary school.

Det Sgt Warren said he arrived at Mr Findlay's home about an hour after the alleged attack.

The substance he found in the hallway, he told the court, was found to be sulphuric acid.

He also described items he found in the driveway. They were "what appeared to be two layers of false teeth, a beanie hat, a snood and a knife".

The knife was found near the threshold of the front door.

The trial continues.