Auchinleck man John Greig jailed for rape

An Ayrshire man has been jailed for 11 years for raping a woman and a primary school girl.

John Greig, 51, from Auchinleck, was also found guilty at the High Court in Glasgow of attempting to rape another schoolgirl.

Greig, who denied the offences, was placed on the sex offenders' register.

Judge Lord Matthews told Greig the offences, committed between 1983 and 2003, had to be dealt with in a "severe manner".

Grieg, a mechanic, was found guilty of raping the schoolgirl when she was aged between 9 and 11.

He was also found guilty of sexually abusing her and attempting to rape another schoolgirl when she was aged between 9 and 12.

Greig was also convicted of raping a woman over a nine-year period when she was aged between 28 and 37.

Lord Matthews told him: "You recognise that the jury has convicted you of very serious offences. You sexually abused two young girls and on one occasion raped one of them.

"You also raped a woman. The public expects these matters to be dealt with in a severe manner."

Defence counsel Susan Duff told the court Greig still maintained his innocence.

But she added: "He realises he has to accept the verdict of the jury."