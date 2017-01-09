Woman dies following virus outbreak at Beatson cancer centre

Image copyright Google

A woman has died and 14 others have tested positive for a respiratory virus at a cancer centre in Glasgow.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) said the woman who died at the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre had already been giving cause for concern.

Visitors with colds and flu-like symptoms have been asked to stay away from the Beatson to prevent the spread of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

Four of the patients have been discharged.

Ten patients remain in two wards but they are not said to be giving any cause for concern.

In December 2015, three patients at the same centre died after contracting the virus.

In-patients at the Beatson are "particularly susceptible to viruses", prompting the NHS to ask that any visitors who have experienced cold or flu-like symptoms avoid visiting friends and family until at least 48 hours after the end of symptoms.

Infection control measures

Visitors who do not have cold or flu symptoms have been asked to observe temporary visiting times of 14:00-16:00 and 18:00-20:00.

Dr Teresa Inkster, consultant microbiologist and infection control doctor at NHSGGC, said: "If you have any cold or flu-like symptoms, please do not visit loved ones in the Beatson until at least 48 hours after the symptoms have cleared up.

"All visitors are being urged to remember the importance of hand hygiene when entering and leaving hospital premises."

Dr Inkster also expressed her sympathies for the family of the patient who died.

Wards with patients showing symptoms will not be admitting new patients as a precautionary measure and the wards are being closely monitored with strict infection control measures in place.

RSV is a viral illness which normally resembles a cold and is self-limiting. It is particularly prevalent at this time of year and is common in the community.

It is more common in young children but can occur in people of all ages. It is spread by tiny droplets and sneezing or by touching surfaces with the virus on it.