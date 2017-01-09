Woman killed after being hit by lorry on Tesco fuel forecourt

Image copyright Google

A 68-year-old woman has died after being struck by a lorry at a Tesco filling station in Carluke, South Lanarkshire.

The woman was walking on the forecourt at about 07:10 when she was hit by a lorry.

Emergency services were called to the incident but the woman died at the scene. The 42-year-old male lorry driver was unhurt but badly shaken.

Police Scotland has appealed for witnesses to contact them.

Sgt Stewart Dyer said: "The crash occurred early in the morning, however, the forecourt was busy with motorists heading off to their commute, so I'd be keen to speak to anyone who was there to contact police.

"We understand from our enquiries that there were four vehicles on the forecourt at the time of the crash and I would like to trace these drivers as they may have information that could help with our enquiries."

A report is to be submitted to the procurator fiscal.