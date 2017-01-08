Man with knife targets two convenience stores in Ayrshire

Image copyright Google Image caption A shopkeeper at Ali's General Store in Cumnock was threatened during the attempted robbery

A man brandishing a knife threatened shopkeepers in two incidents at convenience stores in Ayrshire.

Police said a man fled empty handed after targeting the Ali's General Store in Hearth Place, Cumnock, at about 19:40 on Saturday.

A short time later, at about 20:20, a man made off with a three-figure sum from the Day 2 Day store in Highpark Avenue, New Cumnock.

Officers believe he may have had an accomplice and access to transport.

They have urged anyone with information to contact them.

The suspect in both incidents was described as white, 5ft 7ins to 5ft 10ins, wearing a blue and grey jacket, a light face mask or scarf, black trousers, dark footwear and gloves.

Access to transport

Det Ch Insp Alan Sommerville said: "Thankfully on neither occasion were staff injured but what happened was very distressing and frightening for them to experience.

"Unfortunately, this is the second time the shop in New Cumnock was targeted - the last time being in November last year when another member of staff was on duty.

"From our investigations, we believe that it is the same man who is responsible for both incidents last night.

"We also believe, due to the timescale and the distance of seven miles between the two shops, he must have had access to some form of transport."

He added: "From CCTV and from speaking to staff, we know that there were a number of people outside both shops shortly before and after the crimes.

"We understand some were regulars and would ask them or anyone who recognises the description of the suspect or who has information that will assist officers with their enquiries to come forward.

"One line of inquiry is that the suspect may have had an accomplice - maybe someone hanging outside the shops when he was inside."