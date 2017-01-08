Woman threatened in Glenboig post office robbery

A 56-year-old woman was threatened by a man brandishing a weapon during a robbery at a post office in Glenboig in North Lanarkshire.

It happened at about 13:55 on Friday at the post office in the Glenboig Community Centre on Main Street.

The man demanded cash from the woman who was working there and fled on foot with a four-figure sum.

Police said the woman was not injured but left "very distressed". They appealed for witnesses.

The suspect was described as white, 5ft 10in to 6ft 1in in height, of stocky build and was unshaven.

He was wearing a striped woollen hat, a high-vis florescent vest, dark jacket, dark trousers, dark trainers and was carrying a green bag.

He made off north on Main Street towards Moodiesburn.

Det Con Iain Smith said: "We are currently checking CCTV in the area and have spoken to a number of people who were in the community centre at the time of the robbery, however, we would still like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time.

"It's possible that the man had been hanging about the area prior to the robbery and we are keen for anyone who saw him, or who recognises the description, to get in touch."