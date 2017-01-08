Police stop motorists in fire murder investigation

Image caption Police said they spoke to about 50 people during the operation on Sunday morning

Police have been stopping and speaking to people near the scene of a deliberate fire that killed a man exactly a week ago.

Cameron Logan died in the blaze at his family home in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire, just before 07:30 on New Year's Day morning.

His girlfriend Rebecca Williams remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Officers stopped motorists and walkers on Craigton Road at around the same time as the fire last Sunday.

Several uniformed and CID officers were involved in the operation and police estimated they had spoken to about 40 or 50 people.

Detectives have urged dog walkers and joggers who were in the area at the time to come forward. They also want to trace a man in Army combat clothing seen nearby.

It is believed he routinely walks from Maryhill to the West Highland Way at Craigton Road, often passing through the Milngavie area, and may have seen something that could help the investigation.

On Friday, police said a number of people had come forward with information, but they were still keen to speak to others.

Ms Williams, 24, and Mr Logan, 23, had been celebrating Hogmanay and walked home in the early hours of New Year's Day morning to the Logan family home.

Later that night, a fire was deliberately set at the house, resulting in the death of psychology student Mr Logan.

His parents were also treated for smoke inhalation after the blaze. Police are treating the case as murder and attempted murder.

Ms Williams, a broadcast journalist with Global Radio, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, initially in a critical condition.

A spokesman for NHS Greater Glasgow said on Friday that her condition was serious but stable.

Ms Williams' father has said she was "fighting hard" in hospital.