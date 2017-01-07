Milngavie death fire police still seeking witnesses

Image caption Rebecca Williams remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital

Detectives investigating a deliberate house fire which left a man dead and a woman injured are still trying to trace people seen in the area at the time.

Cameron Logan was killed in the blaze in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire, on New Year's Day morning.

His girlfriend Rebecca Williams remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Police appealed for dog walkers and joggers to come forward. They also want to trace a man in Army combat clothing seen walking on the West Highland Way.

Officers have issued various witness appeals and said a number of people have come forward with information, including individuals who believe they may be the dog walkers sought in earlier appeals.

But officers said they still want to speak to anyone else who may have information.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police have been carrying out investigations at the scene of the fire

In particular, they are seeking a man in Army combat clothing reported to have been walking on the West Highland Way on the morning of the fire.

It is believed he routinely walks from Maryhill to the West Highland Way at Craigton Road, often passing through the Milngavie area, and officers believe he may have information which could help the ongoing investigation.

Police are treating the case as murder and attempted murder.

The fire also resulted in Mr Logan's parents being treated for smoke inhalation and caused the death of the family dog.

Ms Williams, a broadcast journalist with Global Radio, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, initially in a critical condition.

A spokesman for NHS Greater Glasgow said on Friday: "Rebecca's condition remains serious but stable."

Ms Williams' father has said she was "fighting hard" in hospital.

Phillip Williams thanked well-wishers for their support in a response on Facebook.

He said: "Thanks for all the thoughts and wishes. No real change yet but I will try to put up news when I can. She's fighting hard."

Image copyright PA Image caption Police teams have been searching waterways and woodland near the scene

Ms Williams, 24, and Mr Logan, 23, had been celebrating Hogmanay and walked home in the early hours of the morning.

Detectives said the fire had been set deliberately, resulting in the death of psychology student Mr Logan.

Since then, officers have also been carrying out door-to-door inquires, checking CCTV footage and interviewing people from the party the couple attended.

Officers were seen searching woodland and waterways near the semi-detached property on Friday.

Det Ch Insp Paul Livingstone, of the major investigation teams at Govan, thanked those who have already come forward with information.

He said: "We continue to seek information on the dark-coloured car that reportedly had its engine running at the layby on Craigton Road and we would continue to ask anyone with information to come forward."

Mr Livingstone said police were doing all they could to trace those responsible for the "despicable" crime.

He added: "A number of local residents have now come forward with the belief that they may have been the dog walkers previously described.

"We do know that there were a number of individuals walking dogs around the time of the incident, so please continue to contact us if you believe you have information which may help our inquiry."