Man's neck slashed in 'horrific' Greenock street robbery

A man has been slashed on the neck during what police described as a "horrific" street robbery in Greenock.

The 39-year-old victim was attacked on Pennyfern Road, near Inverkip Road, between 19:00 and 19:15 on Thursday.

A man wearing a hooded top, with a scarf around his face, slashed him and stole his mobile phone and wallet.

The victim is currently in a stable condition in Inverclyde Royal Hospital. Police have set up a dedicated team on the inquiry and appealed for witnesses.

Det Insp David Wagstaff said: "This was a horrific and unprovoked attack on a man who was minding his own business and has been left with a very serious neck injury.

"I have a dedicated team working to identify the culprit responsible for this violent attack but they need the assistance of the local community who may be able to provide vital information in tracking him down.

"I appeal to anyone who saw a man hanging around the area prior to this incident taking place or running off afterwards or anyone who perhaps even witnessed the attack itself to contact police urgently."

Police said the suspect ran off after the attack and the victim managed to make his way on to Inverkip Road where he was helped by a member of public who called the emergency services.

Det Insp Wagstaff added: "Can I also ask anyone who was driving past and has a dashcam camera to check the footage as they may have captured the attack or the suspect in the area? If so please contact police immediately."

"There will be additional officers in the area and I urge anyone with information or concerns to speak to these officers."