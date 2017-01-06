Milngavie fire victim Rebecca Williams 'fighting hard'

Image caption Rebecca Williams remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital

The father of a woman who was the victim of a deliberate house fire that killed her boyfriend has said she is "fighting hard" in hospital.

Rebecca Williams, 24, remains in a serious condition after being injured in the Milngavie fire that killed 23-year-old Cameron Logan on 1 January.

Police are treating the case as murder and attempted murder.

Phillip Williams thanked well-wishers for their support but said there had been no change in Rebecca's condition.

In a Facebook posting Mr Williams wrote: "Thanks for all the thoughts and wishes. No real change yet but I will try to put up news when I can. She's fighting hard."

Ms Williams, a broadcast journalist with Global Radio, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow following the fire at the property in Achray Place.

Celebrating Hogmanay

A spokesman for NHS Greater Glasgow said: "Rebecca's condition remains serious but stable."

Police Scotland are continuing their investigations into the fire, which killed Cameron Logan and also resulted in his parents being treated for smoke inhalation.

The family dog also died.

Officers were seen searching woodland and waterways near the semi-detached property on Friday.

Ms Williams and Mr Logan had been celebrating Hogmanay and walked home in the early hours of the morning.

Detectives said the fire had been set deliberately, resulting in the death of psychology student Mr Logan.

Since then, officers have also been carrying out door-to-door inquires, checking CCTV footage and interviewing people from the party which the couple attended.

Police have also appealed for dog walkers and joggers who may have been in the area between 07:40 and 08:10 to get in touch because they may have seen something relevant to the investigation.