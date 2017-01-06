Three men jailed over series of ATM robberies in Scotland

Three men have been jailed for 14 months over a series of robberies at ATM machines in the west of Scotland.

Felix Stoica, 19, Forin Geblescu, 18, and Piper Dumitri 18, admitted stealing a total of £1,100 by pushing people aside while they were taking out money.

The men were brought to Glasgow Sheriff Court after being sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court last year.

They are all currently serving time in a young offenders' institute as a result of committing a similar crime.

All three admitted a charge of assault and robbery at an HSBC bank on Argyle Street Glasgow by pushing a woman and stealing £200 on 1 April.

Stoica pled guilty to a further four charges of theft, Geblescu and Dumitri to another three charges of stealing cash on 21 and 22 April at machines in Port Glasgow, Stevenson, Newton Mearns and Biggar.

All three were caught on CCTV just before the incident in Newton Mearns.

Police Scotland circulated a UK-wide bulletin in an attempt to identify the men, and they were recognised by police in Manchester and the Wirral.

In August last year, Stoica was given a two-year sentence, Geblescu 16 months and Dumitri eight months for a similar offence in Merseyside.