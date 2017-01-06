Woman, 78, seriously injured after being hit by car

A 78-year-old woman has been seriously injured after being struck by a car while crossing a road in Glasgow.

She was hit by a black Range Rover Evoke on Gartocher Drive, in Sandyhills, at about 14:00 on Thursday.

The woman is being treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary where her condition is described as serious but stable.

Sgt Nicola Taylor said that a number of people came to the woman's assistance but officers still needed to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash.