CCTV cyclist appeal after assault on woman in Balloch

Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have released a CCTV image of a cyclist they want to trace following a serious assault on a young woman in West Dunbartonshire.

The attack happened near Balloch Road in Balloch at about 22:45 on Sunday 11 September last year.

The man in the image is described as white, in his 20s, about 5ft 7in tall, of slim build with short dark hair and riding a red Firefox bicycle.

He was wearing a long-sleeved grey top and a short-sleeved black top.

Police Scotland said he was also wearing black lycra shorts, black Sondico socks, grey Nike trainers and was carrying a black rucksack.

Officers have urged anyone who recognises the man to contact them.