Sun journalist tells jury of acid attack at his home

The investigations editor for the Scottish Sun newspaper has told a jury how acid was thrown at his face during an attack at his home in Glasgow.

Russell Findlay, 44, was giving evidence at the trial of William Burns, 55, and Alexander Porter, 47, who deny targeting him in December 2015.

Mr Findlay said his face became hot after a man who claimed to be a postman splashed liquid on him.

He also described grappling with the man before his daughter ran for help.

Mr Findlay told the High Court in Glasgow that he was at his home, in the city's West End on 23 December 2015, when the doorbell rang at about 08:30.

Bottle thrown

He said the caller identified himself as a postman and said that a signature was needed for a package.

Mr Findlay said that as he opened the door he "felt a liquid splash onto the side of my face".

He then said a bottle flew through the gap in the door.

The journalist told the jury: "Then he (the assailant) came through he door and attempted to fight me. I pushed back and we both exited the front door and fell while holding on to each other."

As the two men fought, Mr Findlay said that his 10-year-old daughter appeared at the door.

At his request she ran to get help from neighbours, who then called police.

Mr Findlay said he could then feel his face getting hot.

He said that he and his assailant were on the ground and as they grappled Mr Findlay was asking him: "Why did they send a fat clown like you, is that all I'm worth?"

He said the assailant was spitting at him, and that his only words were: "Wee Jamie sends his regards."

The trial continues.