Teenager to stand trial accused of murdering Glasgow pensioner Gordon Bolam

Image caption Mr Bolam's body was found at his flat in Glasgow

A teenager is to stand trial accused of murdering an OAP in his Glasgow home.

Imrich Joni, 19, is accused of killing 68-year-old Gordon Bolam in the city's Pollokshields area between 29 June and 14 July 2016 and then hiding the body.

Prosecutors claim Mr Joni used a knife and ligature to kill Mr Bolam. He also stands accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Mr Joni denies the charges against him. At the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lady Scott set a trial date for April.

Prosecutors stated that Mr Bolam was struck on the head, neck and body with a knife and a mug or similar items.

Mr Joni is further said to have inflicted blunt force injuries by "means unknown".

Bail order

The allegation claims the teenager then placed a ligature around Mr Bolam's neck.

Mr Joni faces a separate accusation of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by hiding Mr Bolam's remains in a wardrobe and piling clothes and bags on top of his body.

He is also alleged to have cleaned the flat to try and remove blood as well as getting rid of clothes, trainers and a knife.

Mr Joni is further accused of breaching a bail order imposed by a sheriff on 20 June. A condition was said to be he did not enter Glasgow other than for the "purpose of attending court".

He also faces final charges of breaking into Edinburgh's Festival Theatre on 30 or 31 July and having bladed items in a public place.

Mr Joni's trial is due to get under way at the High Court in Edinburgh on 11 April.