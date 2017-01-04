Men in court after Rangers v Celtic game at Hogmanay

Two men have appeared in court following incidents of disorder at last week's Rangers v Celtic game at Ibrox.

Michael Thomson, 51, from Dalry, North Ayrshire, is alleged to have been drunk, swore and struggled with police during the game on 31 December.

Gerard Donnelly, 24, from Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, is accused of throwing a smoke bomb onto the pitch.

Both men denied the charges when they appeared from custody at Glasgow Sheriff Court and were granted bail.

They are due to go on trial in May.

Celtic won the game, which kicked off at 12:15, by two goals to one.