Probe after man detained by police in Glasgow dies

An investigation is to be carried out after a man died on Boxing Day - four days after being detained by police.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) said the 43-year-old was detained by officers in Glasgow on 22 December and died on 26 December.

The Crown Office has now instructed the commissioner to carry out an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The PIRC said its report on the matter would be submitted in due course.