Woods searched for clues after Milngavie fire murder

Image caption Police have begun searching woods near the scene of the fire in Milngavie

Police investigating the murder of a man in a deliberate house fire in East Dunbartonshire have begun searching a nearby wooded area for clues.

Cameron Logan, 23, died in the blaze in Achray Place, Milngavie, on New Year's day. His girlfriend, Rebecca Williams, 24, remains in a critical condition.

Police want to trace a car that was seen parked in a lay-by on Craigton Road around the time of the fire.

Officers are now searching woods between Achray Place and Craigton Road.

Image caption Cameron Logan died in the blaze and his girlfriend Rebecca Williams was seriously injured

On Tuesday, police said they wanted to trace a dark-coloured car that was seen at the time of the fire.

It was parked in a lay-by on Craigton Road with its engine running and the passenger door open.

Police said it was "unusual" for a car to be left with a door open and the engine running and said the occupants may be witnesses, or could have some connection to the attack.

Fire rescue

The house on Achray Place is owned by Mr Logan's parents, David and Cathy, both 54.

Police said that Mr Logan and Ms Williams had been out celebrating Hogmanay and had returned to the house in the early hours of Sunday morning when the fire broke out.

Mr Logan snr and his wife his wife both went back into the property with a neighbour to rescue Ms Williams.

Their son's body was discovered within the property at about 07:30. The family dog, Gomez, also died in the fire.

Ms Williams, who is known as Bex, is a journalist with Global Radio. She remains in a critical condition at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Mr Logan's parents were treated for smoke inhalation and later released from hospital.

No details have yet been given on the specific cause of the blaze but a joint police and fire service investigation determined that it was deliberate.

Officers are treating the case as murder and attempted murder.

Det Ch Insp Paul Livingstone said they were certain it was a "targeted" attack on someone inside the house which had left two families "absolutely devastated".