Rebecca Williams remains critical after Milngavie fire murder

Image caption Rebecca Williams had been out celebrating New Year's Eve with her boyfriend Cameron Logan

A woman remains in a critical condition after a deliberate house fire in East Dunbartonshire which killed her 23-year-old boyfriend.

Rebecca Williams had been celebrating new year with Cameron Logan before they returned to his family home in Milngavie in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said a fire was deliberately set at the house in Achray Place.

Mr Logan's body was discovered at about 07:25. His death is being treated as murder.

Ms Williams, a journalist at Global Radio, was seriously injured in the fire.

The 24-year-old, who is known as Bex, remains in a critical condition in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, police said.

Mr Logan's parents, both 54, were treated for smoke inhalation and later released from hospital.

The family dog, Gomez, also died in the fire.

No details have been given on the specific cause of the blaze but a police and fire service investigation determined that it was deliberate.

Officers are treating the case as murder and attempted murder.

Det Ch Insp Bob Frew said on Monday: "Cameron had been out with his girlfriend celebrating Hogmanay and both had returned to his home in the early hours of the morning.

"Later that morning, a fire was set deliberately at the house.

"Cameron died at the scene. His parents, both 54 years of age, have since been released from hospital. However, his 24-year-old girlfriend remains in hospital where medical staff describe her condition as critical."

Officers are checking CCTV in the area and speaking to neighbours.

Forensics experts continued to work at the scene on Monday with large green covers draped over the front of the house.

A private ambulance was also seen leaving Achray Place.

Mr Frew urged anyone with information to contact police.

"Although it was early on new year's morning, it's possible that people were about, maybe walking their dogs or out jogging in or near the area," he said.

"I would appeal to them or indeed anyone who was near Achray Place, who saw activity at the house prior to or after the fire to contact police."