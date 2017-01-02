Man killed near Girvan after being struck by car

A man has been killed after he was struck by a car on the A77 road in Ayrshire.

The 38-year-old was walking on the road close to its junction with the B741 north of Girvan at about 00:30. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 28-year-old woman driving the car, a Ford Focus, was uninjured.

Police officers investigating the crash want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened.