Man killed near Girvan after being struck by car
- 2 January 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
A man has been killed after he was struck by a car on the A77 road in Ayrshire.
The 38-year-old was walking on the road close to its junction with the B741 north of Girvan at about 00:30. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 28-year-old woman driving the car, a Ford Focus, was uninjured.
Police officers investigating the crash want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened.