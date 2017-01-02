Victim of Milngavie murder fire identified

Image caption Mr Logan had returned to the house after celebrating new year

Police have released the name of the man killed in a house fire in Milngavie.

He was 23-year-old Cameron Logan, who lived at the family home in Achray Place.

Officers have said the fire was started deliberately and Mr Logan's death is being treated as murder.

The attack on three other people, his girlfriend and his parents, who were injured in the fire is being treated as attempted murder.

The emergency services were called to the fire at about 07:25 on New Year's Day.

A 24-year-old woman was seriously injured in the fire and was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

Two other people, a man and woman who are both 54, have been treated for smoke inhalation.

Image caption Forensics specialists have been at work in Achray Place

Image caption Detectives began a murder inquiry when it was established that the fire was started deliberately

Police and fire service investigators later established the fire was started deliberately.

Det Ch Insp Bob Frew said: "Cameron had been out with his girlfriend celebrating Hogmanay and both had returned to his home in the early hours of the morning.

"Later that morning, a fire was set deliberately at the house. Cameron died at the scene. His parents, both 54 years of age, have since been released from hospital, however, his 24-year-old girlfriend remains in hospital where medical staff describe her condition as critical.

He added: "Officers are still at the house carrying out inquiries and are also in the area speaking to neighbours and checking CCTV.

"Although it was early on New Year's morning, it's possible that people were about, maybe walking their dogs or out jogging in or near the area. I would appeal to them or indeed anyone who was near Achray Place, who saw activity at the house prior to or after the fire to contact police."