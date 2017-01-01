Man dies in Milngavie new year house fire

A man has died in a house fire in Milngavie, north of Glasgow.

The emergency services were call to the blaze in the town's Achray Avenue at about 07:25.

A 24-year-old woman was seriously injured and was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment

Two other people, a man and woman who are both 54, have been treated for smoke inhalation.

The body of the man who died was recovered from the house by the emergency services. He has not been formally identified.

A joint investigation by the police and fire services has begun.