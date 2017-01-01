Scotland welcomes first 2017 babies

Image copyright Thinkstock

The first babies of 2017 have been welcomed across Scotland.

One of the earliest arrivals after midnight was a boy, Carl, born at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow at 00:19.

He is a fourth child for Glasgow mother Leigh Bridges.

A few minutes later Daniel MacPherson was born at Wishaw General Hospital, a third child for Nicola Swann from Blantyre. His two siblings helped choose his name.

Other babies arriving in the early hours included a boy born at 01:56 to Dumbarton mother Zahra Sajjad at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

At Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Alison Roy gave birth to daughter Lisa at 02:26.

The first baby today at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary was Alvie, born at 04:41 to local parents Kirstie and Steven Frater.

At Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, a boy arrived at 05:33 for Cumbernauld couple Victoria and Stephen Timpson.

The first new year baby at St John's Hospital in Livingston was Imogen, who was born at 08:42 to Madison Finlay from West Lothian.